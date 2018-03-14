Kazakh, Tajik presidents visit Library of First President in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In Astana, Presidents Nursultan Nazarbayev of Kazakhstan and Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan took a tour of the Library of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - the Leader of the Nation, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

During the tour, the exhibits of the exhibition center and the museum of the President of Kazakhstan were displayed there.

Besides, the Center's educational interactive technologies were also demonstrated to the presidents.