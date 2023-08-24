Kazakh Tazy breed dogs presented at int’l exhibition ahead of World dog show-2023

GENEVA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani cynologists with two dogs of Tazy breed arrived in Geneva for the World dog show 2023, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Kazakhstan’s Tazy breed dog named Tumar earned the title of CAC, becoming Switzerland’s champion candidate, and the second Tazy dog named Vangeliya received the title of Best of Breed in the veterans class also becoming the national champion candidate at the Grand Prix Geneva international exhibition took place ahead of the World dog show-2023.

According to the organizers, over 20 thousand dogs from different countries are to compete at the World dog show-2023.

Zaza Omarova, expert of international class, FCI expert noted that Tazy breed is very interesting and drew strong interest of European audience. She went on to say that Kazakhstan has made a big step forward by becoming a full-fledged member of the International Canine Federation.