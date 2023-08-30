Kazakh Tazy Breed. Treasure of the Ancestors film by TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President to go on TV screen

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Tazy Breed. Treasure of the Ancestors film by the TV and Radio Complex of the President of Kazakhstan is to be broadcast today, August 30, on the country's TV channels, Kazinform reports.

The Kazakh Tazy Breed appeared more than seven thousand years ago in the territory of Kazakhstan. The Tazy was an intrinsic value as the purebred dog cost no less than 50 horses or two to three camels.

The Head of State signed amendments to the Law on preservation and reproduction of the Kazakh dog breeds of Tazy and Tobet.

Notably, the country’s dog breeders suggest creating the own Best of Breed DNA genetic resources databank.

The film is to be broadcast on Almaty TV, Jibel Joly, Khabar 24, Mir TV, Turkistan TV, KTK, Jetisu TV, Yel Arna TV channels.