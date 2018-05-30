EN
    10:20, 30 May 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakh teacher invents robotic puppy

    KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM Japanese scientists highly appreciated the work of Kazakhstan's inventor Ulzhan Abuova.

    Ulzhan Abuova of Kyzylorda is the graduate of the Korkyt Ata Kyzylorda State University. She designed a robotic dog, Aktos, resemble a dog in appearance and behavior, able to discern faces and voices of young people and follow orders. 

    Servomotor is used as the base system for the development of the walking robot. It may bypass obstacles.

    This project is acknowledged as the best among 22 projects showcased at the international competition in Japan. All scientists highly appreciated the Kazakhstan's project.

    Kyzylorda region
