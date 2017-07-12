Kazakh team 3rd in Silk Way Rally Stage 4

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - An Iveco truck of Kazakhstani team led by Artur Ardavichyus came third in the fourth leg of the Silk Way Rally, Kazinform has learnt from TASS.

The Czech team and its leader Martin Kolomy outpaced all over trucks and won the stage clearing the distance in 3h45m. The Dutch team finished 21 seconds later securing the second place on the podium.



The Kazakh truck covered the distance in 3h46m.



The fourth stage of the rally from Kostanay to Astana was 908.8km long. The fifth stage of the Silk Way Rally will take trucks on a 849.54km long journey from Astana to Semey.



The 2017 Silk Way Rally is crossing Russia, Kazakhstan and China. The participants are to wrap up the rally on July 22 in the Chinese city of Xian.