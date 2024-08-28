EN
    14:38, 28 August 2024

    Kazakh team claims five medals at Greco-Roman wrestling tournament in Russia

    Фото: Kazinform

    Kazakhstan's Greco-Roman wrestling team earned five medals at the International Greco-Roman Wrestling Tournament in Russia's Novosibirsk, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

    Two Kazakhs wrestlers reached the finals, where Amangali Bekbolatov secured the silver medal, while Galym Kabdunassarov  clinched gold in the men's 55kg and 60kg respectively.

    Yerzhet Zharlykassyn and Meirambek Ainagulov won bronze medals in the men's 63 kg.

    Adilkhan Satayev secured the 3rd spot in the men's 72 kg weight category.

