TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    18:42, 21 June 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakh team hauls 9 medals at int’l taekwondo tournament

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani taekwondo practitioners collected nine medals at the qualification tournament in Beirut, Lebanon, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Samirkhona Abubakirova (-54 kg weight class) and Aksaule Yerkassymova (+73 kg weight class) of Kazakhstan won gold in their respective weight categories.

    Silver went to Kazakhstani Bauyrzhan Khassenov (+87kg weight category), Zhansel Deniz (-73kg weight category), Zhasurbek Israilov (-58kg weight category), and Adlet Bazarbayev (-63kg weight category).

    Samat Temirkhan (-54kg weight category), Nurkanat Kozhakhmet (-74kg weight category), and Smaiyl Duisebai (-87kg weight category) settled for bronze.


    Kazakhstan Sport
