Kazakh team hauls nearly $30,000 at WESG 2016 Asia-Pacific Regional Finals

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's K23 won the WESG 2016 Asia-Pacific Regional Finals ahead of the World Electronic Sports Games in Counter Strike: Global Offensive, Kazinform has learnt from hltv.org.

The Kazakh team consisting of Rustem ‘mou' Telepov , Abay ‘HObbit' Khasenov, Dauren "AdreN" Kystaubayev, Magzhan ‘fANTASTIKA' Temirbolat and Yevgeniy ‘dreaM' Bogatyrev won the top prize worth $29,500 outplaying Chinese rivals - FIVE eSports - 2:0. The Chinese team will take home a $17,700 prize.



VG.CyberZen, Fire Dragoon, ENZO and Signature teams also earned their spots in the WESG final in Shanghai in December.

The CS:GO prize fund at the event will total $1,500,000.