EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:31, 22 February 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakh team ranks 1st at 2016 Bangkok Asian Wrestling Championships

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The national wrestling team of Kazakhstan has won the first place at the five-day Asian Wrestling Championships 2016 held in Bangkok, Thailand. The team gathered 167 scores out of possible 240, Kazinform reports citing Press Secretary of Greco-Roman, Free and Female Wrestling Federation Ibiray Dikhanbaiuly.

    The Kazakh sportsmen won 17 medals in total, two of them are gold, seven are silver and eight are bronze. Doszhan Kartikov and Daulet Niyazbekov became the champions of Asia in Greco-Roman and free wrestling respectively.

    Iranian wrestlers climbed up to the second position with 144 scores and Chinese team occupies the third line with 138 scores.

    Tags:
    Sport News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!