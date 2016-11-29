Kazakh team receives LEGO Award at World Robot Olympiad in India

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On November 25-27 New Delhi, India, hosted the World Robot Olympiad (WRO-2016) where Kazakhstan's team received a prestigious LEGO Education Creativity Award for the most creative and innovative project - an orbit satellite for collecting space debris, ru.pcmag.com reports.

LEGO Education is the general sponsor and co-organizer of the WRO-2016.

The team project received the highest scores at the event. The satellite was built using LEGO Education EV3 set and it has a special "umbrella" for collecting debris and sending it towards the Sun for destruction.





In addition, the Kazakh team presented «Eco House» project aimed at installment of waste sorting system in homes.

For 12 years of its history, the WRO has been held in 50 countries worldwide, with over 20,000 teams participating in it each year. The aim of the WRO is to develop students’ creative skills and problem solving abilities.



