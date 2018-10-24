Kazakh team roster for Doha 2018 Artistic Gymnastics Championships announced

ASTANA. KAZINFORM From October 25 to November 3, 2018 the city of Doha, Qatar, will host the 48th Artistic Gymnastics World Championships, Kazinform reports.

The National Olympic Committee says 500 gymnasts from 56 countries will compete for the first Tokyo 2020 Olympics licenses - 8 among men and 6 among women.



Chief Coach of the Kazakh team Alexander Kim named the gymnasts leaving for Doha Championships. Men's team includes Ilyas Azizov, Yerbol Jantykov, Milad Karimi, Nariman Kurbanov and Akim Mussayev. Women's team includes Yekaterina Chukina and Aida Bauyrzhanova.



The 48th Artistic Gymnastics Championships is a selective stage of the Stuttgart World Championships scheduled for the next year.