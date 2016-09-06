Kazakh team stands 3rd at II World Nomad Games

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan has won 10 medals (4 gold, 4 silver and 3 bronze) since the start of the Second World Nomad Games in Cholpon-Astana, Kyrgyzstan.

Russian team ranks the first with 16 medals - 10 gold, 2 silver and 4 bronze. Azerbaijan occupies the second line with 13 medals – 4 gold, 4 silver and 5 bronze. And Kazakhstan is the third.

Recall that II World Nomad Games are held this year in Kyrgyzstan from September 3 to 8. The program of the Games includes competitions in 23 ethnic sports and disciplines including horse races, wrestling, martial arts, national games, archery, national types of hunting, traditional intellectual games etc.