Kazakh team starts qualification matches of Futsal EURO 2018

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The qualifying main round of Futsal EURO 2018 has kicked off in Almaty, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The teams of Kazakhstan, Czech Republic, Macedonia and Denmark will compete in the qualifying round.

"Despite being the favorite, our team is in serious tune for each match because the rivals are never going to be weak in the main round. Moreover, we are playing at home with our fans here and we cannot let them down", Kazakhstan national team head coach Alesio says.

The coaches of the rivaling teams admire Almaty Arena hosting the matches of the Cup and expect interesting and breathtaking matches.





All teams will play a match with each team of the group. The group winner will secure a berth in the final stage of the Europe Cup. Besides, 7 second-place teams and 1 team which is the best among the third-place ones will strive for the remaining 4 places for EURO 2018. Totally 12 national teams will play in the final.