Kazakh team to compete in 'The Games of the Future' in Kazan

Team Kazakhstan will take part in first-ever The Games of the Future international club tournament which will start in Kazan, Tatarstan, today morning, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The best athletes and cyber-athletes of the world will compete in 21 innovative disciplines uniting classic sport and cyber-sport.

The teams will have to compete across physical and digital challenges, with all points to be summed at each stage.

The tournament will be held from February 21 to March 3.

More than 2,000 athletes from 277 teams representing 107 countries are expected to join the Games.

Presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan will participate in the opening ceremony.

The idea of ​​launching The Games of the Future was initiated in 2021 in Kazan, with the first phygital games held in Kazan from September 2022 to November 2023. 1,200 athletes from 48 countries competed in 10 tournaments. Today, this new sports trend – phygital (physical + digital) - is rapidly gaining popularity in the world.

Kazakhstan will be represented at the event by the Qazaqstan team, consisting of four members - Akpeiil Ossim (Akpeiil), Maxim Konkin (Maxim), Iogan Stein (Iogan) and Faina Potapova (Faina). The athletes will compete in virtual cycling race.

The competition encompasses five challenges:

Sport challenge – phygital football, phygital basketball, phygital hockey, phygital fighting, phygital race, phygital skateboarding, phygital cycling race.

Tactics challenge includes computer shooters and competitions in the laser tag arena;

Strategy challenge - popular battle arenas from MOBA and World of Tanks games.

Speed challenge – the participants will complete in retro games and then in physical challenges;

Technology challenge consists of competitions of drones and robots that will be controlled by participants, a dance simulator, a virtual reality game, cybathletics and competitive programming.