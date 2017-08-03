Kazakh team wins $1 million at CS video game competition

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A team from Kazakhstan has received $1,000,000 for the first place in the international tournament among players of the world-famous computer game, Counter-Strike, Duman Zhumadilov wrote in a Facebook post.

"I am very proud and happy for our guys! As always, I rejoice at any victory of Kazakh citizens on the global stage!", Zhumadilov wrote.

However, Zhumadilov has mixed feelings about the situation with gamers in Kazakhstan.

Two years ago he handed the main prize, a keys to brand-new BMW, to a young man for winning the Kazakhstan Tanks Game Championship (he also received a bunch of other expensive prizes). Even at that time, it became clear that this sphere, and, most importantly, the large world market is growing exponentially," the post says.





He outlines the facts. For instance, multi-billionaire Alisher Usmanov from Russia invested $100 million in Virtus Pro, a professional team of computer players. In fact, it is one of the best investment as the world-class players of this team earn $5,000 to $10,000 a month.

"It's been a long time since the budget of computer games development has exceeded money spent on a Hollywood blockbuster. Meanwhile, Hollywood with millions of people working there makes profit and tax revenue more than the entire US automotive industry or agriculture.

As for computer games, they do not even need huge filming pavilions or expensive cameras and equipment. The only thing they need is creative ideas. AFor instance, the creators of the Call of Duty franchise have already earned approximately$10,000,000,000.



