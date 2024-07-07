Kazakh team wins 107 medals at VIII Children of Asia Games

The closing ceremony of the VIII Children of Asia Summer Games took place at the Tuymaada stadium in Yakutsk on Saturday, July 6, Kazinform News Agency reports.

All the winners and prize-winners participated in the parade of winners during the ceremony.

Among the guests of honour were chief judge of the VIII Children of Asia Summer Games Merey Akshalov and Malik Sapashev, who has repeatedly led the Kazakh delegation at the event.

Team Kazakhstan took 7th place in the medal standings with 17 gold, 31 silver and 59 bronze awards (107 in total).

The VIII Children of Asia International Sports Games was held from June 25 to July 7, 2024, in Yakutsk. The young athletes competed in 24 sports for 239 sets of medals. The competitions included badminton, boxing, rhythmic gymnastics, basketball (3x3), archery, dance sports, taekwondo, mini-football, track and field athletics, judo, etc.

Team Uzbekistan tops the medal standings with 88 awards (36 gold, 31 silver and 21 bronze). Siberian Federal District earned 94 medals (31 gold, 31 silver and 32 bronze) and stands second. And Belarusian team occupies third line with 78 medals (27 gold, 21 silver and 30 bronze).

Photo credit: Ministry of Tourism and Sport of Kazakhstan

