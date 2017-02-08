Kazakh team wins 11 medals at Golden Girl championships in Sweden

ASTANA. KAZINFORM One of the world's largest and most prestigious boxing tournaments - Golden Girl - took place in Sweden's city of Borås .

Kazakhstani team of female boxers participated in the championships for the first time. The team has already won 3 gold, 2 silver and 6 bronze medals in a competition among 254 athletes from 22 countries. Sydney Olympic Champion, Chief of the National Olympic Training Centre Yermakhan Ibragimov accompanied the national team.



The first gold medal was won by 15-year-old Eldana Talipova in up to 80kg weight division. The talented young athlete defeated her Irish opponent Loren Ryan in the first round and grabbed victory into 90 seconds of the fight.

World youth champion – 16-year-old Nadezhda Ryabets – had several successful and hard fights and qualified for the final against Canadian Charlie Cavanaugh. The Kazakh boxer won the fight by unanimous decision of judges.

16-year-old native of Almaty region Gyzalya Sadykova brought the third gold medal for the national team. In the final round in up to 75kg weight category, she met her teammate Saltanat Yestayeva. Ryabets and Sadykova are the candidates for the Youth Olympic Games to be opened in Buenos Aires in late September 2018.