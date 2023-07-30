EN
    16:24, 30 July 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakh team wins 3rd medal at 2023 FISU World Summer University Games

    Фото: instagram.com/kazshooting
    BEIJING. KAZINFORM Team Kazakhstan won the third medal at the 2023 FISU World Summer University Games in Chengdu, China, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Nikita Chiryukin bagged a silver medal in men’s 25m individual shooting.

    Earlier, Konstantin Malinovskiy, Islam Satpayev and Nikita Shakhtorin won a silver medal in team competitions in men’s 50 rifle shooting three positions.

    Judoka Sungat Zhubatkan became the first Kazakh athlete to win a medal at the Games. He bagged a bronze medal in men’s 66kg, after defeating Uzbek athlete Abdurahim Nutfulloyev.

    The XXXI FISU World Summer University Games are held in Chengdu from July 28 through August 8. Team Kazakhstan includes 93 athletes competing in 11 sports.


