EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:24, 01 April 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakh team wins 5 medals at Malaysian Open Grand Prix 2019

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh track-and-field athletes brought 5 medals from the 1st Malaysian Open Grand Prix 2019 tournament held in Kuala-Lumpur, SPORTINFORM reports citing the press service of the National Track-and-Field Federation.

    On the first day of the tournament, Ivan Ivanov won a gold medal in shot put with a record result of 19.53m.

    High jumper Yaroslava Vislobokova also grabbed a gold medal with a 3.65m result.

    Young athlete Sergey Sukhorukov won a bronze medal in 800m running event (1:51.43).

    Rinat Kaissarov stands sixth in long jump overall ranking (7.22m).

    On the final day of the event, Christina Ovchinnikova was ranked third in high jump and won a bronze medal.

    Vadim Levchenkov finished third in 1,500m running competition (4:04:07) and was awarded a bronze medal too.

    Tags:
    Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!