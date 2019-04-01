Kazakh team wins 5 medals at Malaysian Open Grand Prix 2019

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh track-and-field athletes brought 5 medals from the 1st Malaysian Open Grand Prix 2019 tournament held in Kuala-Lumpur, SPORTINFORM reports citing the press service of the National Track-and-Field Federation.

On the first day of the tournament, Ivan Ivanov won a gold medal in shot put with a record result of 19.53m.



High jumper Yaroslava Vislobokova also grabbed a gold medal with a 3.65m result.



Young athlete Sergey Sukhorukov won a bronze medal in 800m running event (1:51.43).



Rinat Kaissarov stands sixth in long jump overall ranking (7.22m).



On the final day of the event, Christina Ovchinnikova was ranked third in high jump and won a bronze medal.



Vadim Levchenkov finished third in 1,500m running competition (4:04:07) and was awarded a bronze medal too.