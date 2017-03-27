Kazakh team wins 7 golden medals at Special Olympics

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh National Team of 28 athletes participated in Special Olympics World Winter Games and won 7 golden, 7 silver and 4 bronze medals. Kazinform reports with reference to the Children's Rights Ombudsman in Kazakhstan.

The World Winter Games were held from March 14 to 25 in Austria. Nearly 2,700 athletes and 1,000 coaches representing 107 countries participated in the Opening Ceremony at Planai Stadium in Schladming.

The games included 9 types of sports: Floorball, Floor Hockey, Figure Skating, Short Track Speed Skating, Alpine Skiing, Cross Country Skiing, Snowboarding, Stick Shooting and Snowshoeing. The competitions were held in Graz, Ramsau and Schladming. Admission was free and open for public.

On March 26, Kazakh team of Special Olympics returned to Almaty with very good results: 7 golden, 7 silver and 4 bronze medals.

Special Olympics is the world's largest sports organization for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. It is the main organizer of the World Special Olympic Games. Special Olympics has been organizing sports competitions for more than 45 years. Over 4 million people of 180 countries have taken part in the movement for these years.



Special Olympics movement in Kazakhstan has been developing for about 23 years. Over 18,000 children of boarding schools and ones raised in families have been involved in trainings and competitions for 20 various sports types.

It is also noted that the Children's Rights Ombudsman will initiate inclusion of the Special Olympic Games into Kazakhstan National Olympic Committee.