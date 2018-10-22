EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:29, 22 October 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakh team wins big at NASA Space Apps Challenge in NYC

    None
    None
    NEW YORK. KAZINFORM - A team of young scientists from Kazakhstan won the 1st place in the Best Use of Hardware category at NASA Space Apps Challenge in the U.S. The project was supported by the Fund of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - the Kazakh Leader, Kazinform reports.

    This year the event brought together 25,000 people from almost 70 countries in the world, including the U.S., China, and India. The final stage of the contest was held in New York on October 19-21.

    Timur Ryspekov, Vladislav Polonsky and Anastasia Kleshcheva from Kazakhstan made a presentation of their project which seeks to analyze data from volcanos and asteroids. Their solution is based on the laser beam generator of random numbers. The team has also developed a robot which will collect data near volcanos and on asteroids.

    The International Space Apps Challenge is an international mass collaboration focused on space exploration. It involved collaborative problem solving with the purpose of producing relevant open-source solutions to address global needs applicable to both life on Earth and in space.

    Tags:
    Science and research Kazakhstan Education and Science
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!