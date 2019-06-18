Kazakh team wins bronze at 2019 Fencing Asian Championships

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Kazakh fencing team returned from the 2019 Fencing Asian Championships with a bronze medal, Kazinform reports citing the National Olympic Committee.

The team consisting of Elmira Alimzhanova, Ivan Deryabin, Ruslan Kurbanov, and Vadim Sharlaimov lost to the South Korean fencers 44:43 in a semi-final.



Earlier, Ruslan Kurbanov captured a bronze medal in men's individual epee. Women's team which included Aigerim Sarybay, Tamara Pochekutova, Tatyana Prikhodko, and Aibike Khabibullina earned bronze in the sabre event.