TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    14:47, 18 June 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakh team wins bronze at 2019 Fencing Asian Championships

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Kazakh fencing team returned from the 2019 Fencing Asian Championships with a bronze medal, Kazinform reports citing the National Olympic Committee.

    The team consisting of Elmira Alimzhanova, Ivan Deryabin, Ruslan Kurbanov, and Vadim Sharlaimov lost to the South Korean fencers 44:43 in a semi-final.

    Earlier, Ruslan Kurbanov captured a bronze medal in men's individual epee. Women's team which included Aigerim Sarybay, Tamara Pochekutova, Tatyana Prikhodko, and Aibike Khabibullina earned bronze in the sabre event.

    Kazakhstan Sport
