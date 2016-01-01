Kazakh team won 3rd stage of Africa Eco Race-2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh team won the third stage of Africa Eco Race -2016 marathon, Kazinform refers to khabar.kz.

The team includes Yury Sazonov and Alexey Kuzmich, members of Mobilex Racing (Hummer), had to pass a distance of 558 km between two Moroccan cities Tagunit and Assa.

Sazonov and Kuzmich drove this section in five hours six minutes and 24 seconds.

French team Paskal Thomas and Paskal Larouge (Optimus MD) became the second, while another Mobilex team (Kanat Shagirov and Vitaly Evtekhov, Toyota) was positioned on the third line of the rating with four minutes and 16 seconds.