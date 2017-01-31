Kazakh Tengiz field to create 20,000 oil jobs

ASTANA. KAZINFORM -Implementation of Future Growth Project and Wellhead Pressure Management Project at Tengiz oil field will allow to create 20,000 new jobs in Kazakhstan, Kazakh Labor and Social Protection Ministry said.

Vice-Minister Labor and Social Protection Birzhan Nurymbetov speaking at the forum on Tengiz Future Growth Project and Wellhead Pressure Management Project Jan. 30 said, that local employees will take 18,000 of these jobs. Tengizchevroil which operates the project will educate and train Kazakhstan personnel, he added.



Future Growth Project will expand Tengiz production by approximately 12 million tons per year (260,000 barrels per day). Wellhead Pressure Management Project will keep the existing Tengiz plants full by lowering the flowing well head pressures and boosting the pressure to the six existing processing trains, trend.az reports.



In July 2016 the project's partners approved the cost of these two projects at $36.8 billion, which includes contingency and escalation.



Tengiz is one of the biggest oil field in Kazakhstan. Its oil reserves are estimated at 3.2 billion metric tons (25.5 billion barrels).



Tengizchevroil reached the record level of oil production of 27.16 million tons in 2015. In 1H 2016 oil production hit 14.4 million metric tons.



The shareholders of Tengizchevroil are KazMunaiGas national oil and gas company of Kazakhstan (20 percent), Chevron Overseas (50 percent), ExxonMobil (25 percent) and LukArco (5 percent).