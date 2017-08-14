Kazakh tennis player 21 spots up in ATP rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Alexander Bublik has soared in the updated ATP rankings this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

After winning the ATP Challenger in Aptos, Bublik jumped 21 spots up in the ranking landing the 104th spot.



Another representative of Kazakhstan Mikhail Kukushkin lost one spot and slid to №103.



British tennis player Andy Murray still tops the rankings. He is followed by Spaniard Rafael Nadal and Swiss Roger Federer.