EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:39, 14 August 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakh tennis player 21 spots up in ATP rankings

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Alexander Bublik has soared in the updated ATP rankings this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    After winning the ATP Challenger in Aptos, Bublik jumped 21 spots up in the ranking landing the 104th spot.

    Another representative of Kazakhstan Mikhail Kukushkin lost one spot and slid to №103.

    British tennis player Andy Murray still tops the rankings. He is followed by Spaniard Rafael Nadal and Swiss Roger Federer.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!