Kazakh tennis player, 8, wins tournament in Florida

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 8-year-old Zhakas Kozbak from Kazakhstan has won an international tennis tournament in Florida, U.S.

In the final match Zhakas outplayed an opponent from Argentina 6-4, 6-3.

Thus, young Kazakhstani earned a berth at children's world tennis championships on August 23-29 in New York.

The native of Aralsk town in Kyzylorda region started playing tennis at the early age of 5 and since then has won numerous republican tournaments in Kazakhstan.

Currently Zhakas attends Evert Tennis Academy in Florida and wants to represent Kazakhstan at a professional level in the future. Source: Sports.kz.