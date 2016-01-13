Kazakh tennis player advances in 2016 Australian Open qualification

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The qualifying round of the Men's Singles event of the 2016 Australian Open has kicked off in Melbourne this morning, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

In the first round of the qualification Kazakhstani Aleksandr Nedovyesov outclassed Turkish tennis player Marsel Ilhan in three sets 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Nedovyesov hit five aces and made no double faults, whereas Ilhan served four aces and made five double faults.

Nedovyesov goes to the next round where he is set to play Aldin Setkic from Bosnia and Herzegovina.