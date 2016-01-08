16:22, 08 January 2016 | GMT +6
Kazakh tennis player advances in Apia International Sydney qualification
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis player Yulia Putintseva has reached the second round of the qualifying round of the 2016 Apia International Sydney in Asutralia with the prize fund of $753,000, Sports.kz reports.
In the opening match of the qualifying round Putintseva eliminated Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich in straight sets 6-1, 6-1 taking their head2head rivalry to 2:0.
In the second round the Kazakhstani will play against Puerto Rican Monica Puig who stunned Romanian Andreea Mitu.