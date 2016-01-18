Kazakh tennis player advances in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On Monday Kazakhstan's tennis player Gozal Ainitdinova reached the second round of the ITF's Astana Women's tournament with the prize fund of $10,000, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

In the first-round match Ainitdinova outclassed Guzal Yusupova of Uzbekistan in straight sets 6-4, 6-2.

In the next round the Kazakh tennis player will vie against Russian Varvara Kuznetsova who defeated another Russian Anastasia Gasanova 6-3, 6-2.

The tournament will run until January 24 at the National Tennis Center.