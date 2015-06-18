EN
    10:11, 18 June 2015 | GMT +6

    Kazakh tennis player advances in Birmingham as Azarenka withdraws

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis player Zarina Diyas has advanced to the third round the WTA Aegon Classic Birmingham after her second-round opponent Victoria Azarenka withdrew, Vesti.kz reports.

    The 25-year-old Azarenka left the tournament due to leg injury. As for Diyas, she will vie against the winner of the Johanna Konta vs. Karolina Pliskova second-round clash. The prize fund of the tournament is over $730,000.

