ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan has advanced to the final of the qualification round at Bucharest Open in Romania, Sports.kz says.

World №79 Shvedova eliminated Austrian Tamira Paszek in straight sets 7-6, 7-6. The Kazakhstani needed 1 hour 54 minutes to send the Austrian tennis player home. In the final of the qualification round Shvedova will face off with Cristina Dinu from Romania.