14:34, 20 October 2015 | GMT +6
Kazakh tennis player advances in China
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis player Yulia Putintseva has reached the second round of the ITF tennis tournament in Suzhou, China with the prize fund of $50,000, according to Sports.kz.
In the first-round match the top seed Putintseva outclassed Chantal Skamlova from Slovakia in straight sets 6-3, 6-0.
Putintseva advances to the second round where she will play against Chinese wild card Yan Wang.
It is worth mentioning that world №84 Putintseva is ranked 342 spots higher than Wang.