EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:43, 12 November 2015 | GMT +6

    Kazakh tennis player advances in Thailand

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Yaroslava Shvedova has reached the quarterfinals of the EA Hua Hin WTA 125 Series presented by Singha in Hua Hin, Thailand, Kazinform has learnt from the WTA's official website.

    The fourth-seeded Shvedova eliminated Liu Chang from China. The Kazakhstani won the match in straight sets 7-6, 6-4 in 1h 51min. In the quarterfinal match Shvedova will play against the winner of Japanese Kurumi Nara and Chinese Ying-ying Duan second-round match. The prize fund of the tournament totals $115,000.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!