    17:05, 08 December 2015 | GMT +6

    Kazakh tennis player advances in Turkey

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Dmitry Popko has advanced to the second round of the ITF tournament GD Tennis Futures in Turkey with the prize fund of $10,000, Sports.kz reports.

    In the opening round the 2nd seed Popko outplayed Lithuanian Tadas Babelis in straight sets 6-3, 6-2. In the second-round match Popko will face the winner of Jakob Johansson-Holm and Mihaita Daniel Damian match. The tournament is set to run in Antalya until December 13.

