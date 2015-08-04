Kazakh tennis player advances in Washington

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis player Yulia Putintseva has reached the second round of the Citi Open Tournament in Washington, Kazinform has learnt from Vesti.kz.

In the opening match world №70 Putintseva eliminated Japanese Kurumi Nara. The Kazakhstani needed almost three hours to beat Nara in three sets 4-6, 6-4, 7-6. Putintseva will face the winner of Coco Vandeweghe and Christina McHale clash in the second round.