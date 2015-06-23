Kazakh tennis player advances to 2nd round of Wimbledon qualification

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis player Aleksandr Nedovyesov has made the first successful step towards the men's main draw of the Wimbledon 2015 Championships in London, Sports.kz says.

In the first round of gentlemen's qualification singles he eliminated Mirza Basic of Bosnia and Herzegovina in two straight sets 6:1, 6:4. Up next for Nedovyesov is Aussie Jason Kubler who is currently ranked 171st in the world. The main action at the tournament will start on the 29th of June and is due to last through the 12th of July.