Kazakh tennis player battles into St. Petersburg Open main draw

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Qualifier Andrey Golubev has sealed his place in the main draw of the ATP's St. Petersburg Open in Russia on Monday, Sports.kz reports.

The 28-year-old Kazakhstani recorded a 6-4, 6-2 victory over another qualifier Yevgeny Tyurnev of Russia in the finals of the qualification round. Golubev will go on to play against world №71 German Benjamin Becker in the opening match of the tournament. Another Kazakhstani in the main draw - eighth seed Mikhail Kukushkin is expected to face off with Denis Istomin from Uzbekistan in the first-round match. Czech Tomas Berdych is the top seed of the St. Petersburg Open. By TK