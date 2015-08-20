Kazakh tennis player beaten in Cincinnati

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan was edged out in the second round of the 2015 Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati, U.S. with the prize fund of $2.4 million, Vesti.kz reports.

The 27-year-old Shvedova lost to Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. The 24-year-old ranked 72 spots higher needed 1 hour 49 minutes to eliminate Shvedova in three sets 2-6, 6-3, 6-2. It is worth mentioning that the tennis players met five times and now Pavlyuchenkova leads the head-to- head tally 3-2. In the third-round match she will face Victoria Azarenka of Belarus.