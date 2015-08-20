EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:08, 20 August 2015 | GMT +6

    Kazakh tennis player beaten in Cincinnati

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan was edged out in the second round of the 2015 Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati, U.S. with the prize fund of $2.4 million, Vesti.kz reports.

    The 27-year-old Shvedova lost to Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. The 24-year-old ranked 72 spots higher needed 1 hour 49 minutes to eliminate Shvedova in three sets 2-6, 6-3, 6-2. It is worth mentioning that the tennis players met five times and now Pavlyuchenkova leads the head-to- head tally 3-2. In the third-round match she will face Victoria Azarenka of Belarus.

    Tags:
    Sport News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!