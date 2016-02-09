Kazakh tennis player breezes into Memphis Open 2nd round

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis player Mikhail Kukushkin has reached the second round of the 2016 Memphis Open with the prize fund of $693,000, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Kukushkin confidently beat Italian Luca Vanni in straight sets 6-4, 7-6 in the opening round.

Next he will face world №53 Denis Kudla of the U.S. who eliminated another American Rajeev Ram 6-4, 6-2.

It is worth mentioning that Kudla is ranked 40 spots higher than Kukushkin in the latest ATP rankings.

The Memphis Open that will run from February 6-14, 2016 is held at the Racuet Club of Memphis, the only private club in the world to host a professional men's and women's combined indoor event.