ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis player Yaroslava Shvedova has crashed out of the 2016 Shenzhen Open in China after being defeated in the opening round, Sports.kz reports.

Shvedova lost to 20-year-old Estonian Annet Kontaveit in straight sets 4-6, 6-7.

Recall that another representative of Kazakhstan at the tournament Zarina Diyas has already advanced to the second round.