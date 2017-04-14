Kazakh tennis player disqualified for two years for meldonium

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh tennis player Arsan Arashov has been banned from tennis for two years after failing a drug test, TASS cites the press-service of International Tennis Federation(ITF).

17-year-old player provided a urine sample on 9th July, 2016 for the Tourneo Playa de Gandia, Spain that was found to contain the prohibited substance. Arashov is temporarily disqualified till September 30, 2016 as the period of ineligibility ends on 29 September 2018. It is reported that Independent Tribunal requested by Arashov in accordance with the Anti-Doping Rules Violations Programme heard legal arguments from both parties (ITF and Arashov) and on April 10 issued a reasoned decision to disqualify the athlete.

Arashov is on 1729th line of the world ranking.

Meldonium is included in the Prohibited List of World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) since January 1, 2016.