09:04, 29 November 2018 | GMT +6
Kazakh tennis player Diyas gears up for upcoming season
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Zarina Diyas has shared a video of her training for the upcoming season on Instagram, Kazinform reports.
In the video the 25-year-old Diyas who is currently ranked 90th in the world is seen working up a sweat at the gym.
Diyas captioned the video #noexcuses #alga which shows how determined she is to shine in the upcoming season.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
preseason💥 #noexcuses #alga