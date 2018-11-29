Kazakh tennis player Diyas gears up for upcoming season

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Zarina Diyas has shared a video of her training for the upcoming season on Instagram, Kazinform reports.

In the video the 25-year-old Diyas who is currently ranked 90th in the world is seen working up a sweat at the gym.



Diyas captioned the video #noexcuses #alga which shows how determined she is to shine in the upcoming season.