    09:04, 29 November 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakh tennis player Diyas gears up for upcoming season

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Zarina Diyas has shared a video of her training for the upcoming season on Instagram, Kazinform reports. 

    In the video the 25-year-old Diyas who is currently ranked 90th in the world is seen working up a sweat at the gym.

    Diyas captioned the video #noexcuses #alga which shows how determined she is to shine in the upcoming season. 

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    preseason💥 #noexcuses #alga

    Публикация от Zarina Diyas (@zarinadiyas) 27 Ноя 2018 в 1:31 PST

    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
