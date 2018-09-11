Kazakh tennis player Diyas wins in Hiroshima

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Zarina Diyas seeded 6th at the Hana-Cupid Japan Women's Open in Hiroshima advanced to the second round of the tournament, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Diyas needed 1 hour and 8 minutes to eliminate Spanish Sara Sorribes Tormo in straight set 6-2, 6-1.



In order to reach the quarterfinals Diyas will have to defeat the winner of Ukrainian Kateryna Kozlova vs. Chinese Yuxuan Zhang match.