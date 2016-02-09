EN
    14:55, 09 February 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakh tennis player Diyas wins three-set opener at Taiwan Open

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis player Zarina Diyas has reached the second round of the 2016 Taiwan Open in Kaohsiung, Taiwan with the prize fund of $426,750, Sports.kz reports.

    Diyas routed world №349 Lyudmyla Kichenok of Ukraine in a heated three-set match 5-7, 6-1, 6-2.
    In the second round of the tournament Diyas will play against the winner of Elizaveta Kulichkova from Russia vs. Ya-Hsuan Lee from Chinese Taipei match.

