Kazakh tennis player Diyas wins three-set opener at Taiwan Open

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis player Zarina Diyas has reached the second round of the 2016 Taiwan Open in Kaohsiung, Taiwan with the prize fund of $426,750, Sports.kz reports.

Diyas routed world №349 Lyudmyla Kichenok of Ukraine in a heated three-set match 5-7, 6-1, 6-2.

In the second round of the tournament Diyas will play against the winner of Elizaveta Kulichkova from Russia vs. Ya-Hsuan Lee from Chinese Taipei match.