    15:19, 14 December 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakh tennis player down in WTA rankings

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan slid down in the updated WTA rankings this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Diyas lost one spot and landed the 80th line of the updated rankings of the Women Tennis Association.

    Kazakhstan’s number one in tennis Elena Rybakina is still among the world’s top 20 players at 19th spot.

    Another Kazakhstan Yulia Putintseva is ranked 28th.

    Aussie Ashleigh Barty remains the top player in the world. In the WTA rankings she is followed by Romanian Simona Halep and Japanese Naomi Osaka.


