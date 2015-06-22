EN
    15:00, 22 June 2015 | GMT +6

    Kazakh tennis player eliminated in Eastbourne opener

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's highest ranked tennis player Zarina Diyas was unable to advance to the second round of the WTA Aegon International Eastbourne in Great Britain with the prize fund of $665,900, Vesti.kz says.

    In the first-round match Diyas was stunned by world's №139 Johanna Konta in two straight sets 6:3, 6:2. The British athlete needed 1h 15min to complete the match. Up next for Konta is Russian Ekaterina Makarova.

