Kazakh tennis player fall in ATP, WTA rankings after 2017 Australian Open

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis players have slid down in the updated WTA and ATP rankings released after the 2017 Australian Open in Melbourne, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Kazakhstan's highest ranked tennis player Yulia Putintseva lost three spots in the rankings sliding to №34. Recall that she was stunned in the second round of the Grand Slam in Melbourne by Latvian Jelena Ostapenko.



Yaroslava Shvedova who lost in the opening round of the 2017 Australian Open to Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania plunged from №39 to №45.



The only male tennis player from Kazakhstan in the ATP's top 100 Mikhail Kukushkin moved one spot down to №99. Kukushkin crashed out of the Grand Slam after being defeated by American qualifier Frances Tiafoe in Round 1.



The only Kazakh tennis player who improved his standing in the ATP rankings was Alexander Bublik. The 19-year-old climbed 40 spots up to №167 after reaching the second round of the 2017 Australian Open.