Kazakh tennis player Golubev reaches ATP Challenger semis in Australia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Andrey Golubev of Kazakhstan has breezed into the semifinals of the ATP Challenger - 2016 Neville-Smith Forest Products Launceston International in Australia by eliminating local tennis player, according to ATP's official website.

The 8th-seeded Golubev toppled Aussie Matthew Barton in a three-set match 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

In the semifinal-match he will play against another Aussie Luke Saville who is seeded 7th at the tournament.

The prize fund of the tournament is $75,000.