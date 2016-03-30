EN
    20:42, 30 March 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakh tennis player into 2nd round of ATP Challenger in Mexico

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis player Dmitry Popko advanced to the second round of the ATP Challenger in Leon, Mexico with the prize fund of $75,000.

    According to Sports.kz, world №235 Popko routed 7th seed Stephane Robert of France in three sets 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.
    It is worth mentioning that Robert is ranked 116 higher in the ATP rankings.
    In the second-round match Popko will play against the winner of Jason Jung vs. Joao Souza match.

