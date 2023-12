ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis player Yaroslava Shvedova has reached the final of the women's qualifying singles of the U.S. Open 2015 in New York, Sports.kz reports.

The 27-year-old Shvedova outclassed French Amandine Hesse in two straight sets 6-4, 6-3. In the final Shvedova will play 24-year-old Tereza Mrdeza of Croatia.